For their inaugural Christmas Extravaganza, the Tyler Junior College Apache Band and Apache Belles are hauling out the holly, the tinsel and the showstopping holiday tunes — plus a few surprises.
“In honor of the 75th anniversary of the TJC Apache Belles and Apache Band, we’re celebrating ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ — together!” said Apache Belles Director Jasilyn Schaefer.
TJC Director of Bands Jeremy Strickland added, “Think of this show as ‘the Radio City Rockettes meet the Boston Pops’. It’s a big, splashy holiday show that includes live music, costumes, dancing, sing-alongs, special guests, cookies, you-name-it. It’s going to be a blast for the performers and the audience. We really want to make this a new tradition for the community.”
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, in Wise Auditorium, located in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the TJC central campus.
Admission is $10 for ages 6 and up. (Children ages 5 and under are admitted free, but they must sit in an adult lap if the show is sold out.)
Tickets can be purchased online by going to etix.com and searching for “Band & Belles Christmas Extravaganza.”
The 2022-23 Apache Belles
Sophomores and members of the 75th line: Cameron Arce, Cypress; Yasmin Badgett, Jacksonville; Katie Baggs, Flower Mound; Meagan Brown, Fort Worth; Katie Beth Bumbard, Brownsboro; Destiny Chandler, Port Lavaca; Caroline Cotton, Brownsboro; Bridget Cost, Sanger; Kaleah Dees, Broken Bow, Oklahoma; Haley Farmer, Killeen; Caitlin Gamel, Duncanville; Lauren Huff, Marshall; Desiree Martinez, Royce City; DaKira Mitchell, Tyler; Reagen Morris, Tyler; Brianna Pena, Round Rock; Alexa Rodriguez, Midlothian; Alexis Sanford, Jacksonville; Loren Sanchez, Kruegerville; Audrey Smith, Longview; Sydney Stone, Round Rock; and Alexandria Torrance, Fort Worth.
Freshmen and members of the 76th line: Savannah Bise, Celina; Liberty Briscoe, Lewisville; Emma Brown, Arlington; Bailee DeWolfe, Lindale; Emilee DeWolfe, Lindale; Zoe Draper, Deer Park; Alyssa Ehler, Little Elm; Analaura Elizarraras, Houston; Sarah Fritz, Longview; Danna Hernandez, Dallas; Iyana Johnson, Marshall; Hannah Lamb, Farmers Branch; Nadia Kutkut, Frisco; Faith Martinez, Marshall; Emma McDaniel, Katy; Angie Mendoza, Longview; Caraline Otte, Tyler; Melissa Reyes, Carrollton; Jayleeann Roth, Pearland; Sydney Rumpel, Longview; Hannah Tucker, Tyler; Abigail Vick, Grapevine; Savanna Williams, Mansfield; and Emily Zambrano, Channelview.
Belle Guards include Raffe Andrewartha, Round Rock; Grant Melton, Tyler; Kevin Orr, Dallas; Tyler Thompson, Lindale; and Grant Bird, Tyler.
The 2022-23 TJC Wind Ensemble
TJC Wind Ensemble members are: Tania Andrews, Canton; Samuel Antonio, Tyler; Kelsey Beach, Powderly; Amielia Beam, Tyler; Brody Bradshaw, Bullard; Reed Bryant, Rockwall; Tristan Cheek, Quitman; Will Culbertson, Paris; Victoria Dimkpa, Melissa; Bonnie Dyess, Canton; Sarah Elliott, Royse City; Cameran Fay, Gladewater; Haven Ferrer, Diana; Anthony Foto, Frankston; Mitchell Gilbert, Bullard; Roger Gonzalez, Palestine; Victoria Green, Rusk; Caleb Haffner, Overton; Tyler Hannan, Tyler; Aiden Hannawald, Wills Point; Anna Hudson, Canton; Maya Huffman, Kilgore; Bryce Jackson, Spring; Emily James, Palestine; Nicole Jensen, Fort Worth; Maddison Jones, Dawson; Elisa Lajqi, Canton; David Landrum, Canton; Leighann Langston, Bullard; Olivia Lester, The Colony; Yemiely Lopez, Grand Saline; Linzy Manis, Carrollton; Sydney Moseley, Frankston; Nathaniel Murray, Van; Harvey Nguyen, Whitehouse; Richard Nolen, Frankston; Anthony Orduna, Tyler; Mariah Parnell, Tyler; Zachary Paul, Terrell; Nicolas Perez, Winnsboro; Aracely Perez-Gonzalez, Center; Brayden Persinger, Tyler; Audrey Rhyne, Bullard; Alec Robinson, Forney; Aaron Roden, Lindale; Maria Rayann Rowland, Quitman; Isaac Sanders, Bullard; Jett Schnackenberg, Mansfield; Taylor See, Gladewater; Justin Shaw, Weatherford; Mitchell Shulka, Fort Worth; Liviya Simmons, Lindale; Aidan Skanes, Flint; Joseph Smisek, Greenville; Robert Sparrow, Crandall; Lauren Taylor, Pineland; Dominic Theriot, Forney; Adam Tudor, Tyler; and Megan Wansley, Whitehouse.
