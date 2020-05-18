TJC awards diplomas to 87 local, area graduates

Eighty-seven graduates from Cherokee County and Southern Smith County are scheduled to earn degrees from Tyler Junior College this month.
Fourth-three individuals are from Jacksonville and 18 are Bullard residents.
Rusk accounts for a total of 13 of those earning diplomas, while Troup has 10 graduates.
Two of the TJC graduates hail from New Summerfield and one is from Cuney.
TJC has 1,114 candidates for graduation, who are set to earn 1,200 degrees and certificates.
Due to procedures that are in place to fight the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), a graduation ceremony will not take place this spring. May Commencement has tentatively been postponed until August. More information will be forthcoming in the near future.
Tyler Junior College May 2020 Graduates (Cherokee County/Southern Smith County)
BULLARD: Yolanda Bartlett Wray, Reagan Brasher, Destinee Dixon, Robert Dodson, Troy Dornak, Caden Duvak, Tristin Honeycutt, Robert Hunt Jr., Alex Johnson, Davis Mears, Tawni Newburn, Allyson Rhodes, William Richardson, Hestela Rios, Amber Roberts, Casey Simpson, Judith Skinner, Emily Thiel
CUNEY: Elise Williams
JACKSONVILLE: Juan Aguilar, Roshae Bagley, Pedro Barco, Samantha Briones, Peyton Brown, Jennyfer Cardenas, Jose Estrada, Sarah Fredrickson, Logan Freeman, Julio Galvan, Samantha Gardner, Jonathan Gonzalez, Adriana Guerrero, Cesar Guerrero, Stacie Hack, Chelsea Hamilton, Dylan Hanna, Kaitlin Henderson, Hannah Holcomb, Alejandro Hurtado, Justin Husband, Christian Jimenez, Ismael Llovera, Esdras Lux, Gracie McNeill, Melissa Melendez, Jose Moreira, Carlos Moreyra, Juan Munoz, Ashley Murray, Adriana Navarro, Carlos Perez, Lexie Powers, Gisela Ramirez, Ashlea Robertson, Jaci Sanford, Ashley Sexton, Mia Tatum, Maria Torres, Maria Trujillo, Jacob Tylich, Ana Valerio, Sovan Ven
NEW SUMMERFIELD: Stephanie Bravo, Adan Castillo
RUSK: Kevin Blakemore, Josie Campbell, Sarah Crysup, Carli Foster, Ricia Kincade, Erynn Lee, Courtney Lenard, Devyn Renfroe, Austin Sizemore, Riley Threadgill, Jacie Walley, Tessa Walley, Katherine Witt
TROUP: Noah Fulps, Morgan Gray, Madison Hampton, Kristen Nelson, Dakota Powell, Brenda Rojo, Jonathan Schoolcraft, Lucas Stanly, Tonya Wright, Edgar Yanez
