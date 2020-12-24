Tyler Junior College recognized 689 graduates for the Fall 2020 semester during a three-day series of personal, “VIP-graduation-style” ceremonies created to allow the students to celebrate their achievement and walk the stage while still maintaining health and safety guidelines.
TJC held 21 micro ceremonies Monday-Wednesday in Wagstaff Gymnasium, with attendance limited to 20 graduates per session. Each graduate was allowed to bring two guests. Physical distancing and face coverings were required, and faculty and staff were represented by cabinet members of the TJC Faculty Senate.
Donning their caps and gowns, the graduates crossed the stage to receive their diplomas in the presence of TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia and Provost Dr. Deana Sheppard. Also present at the ceremonies were Mitch Andrews, vice president for institutional advancement, who emceed the ceremonies; Kim Lessner, vice president for operations, working out logistics; Kevin Fowler, chief human resources officer, assisting the graduates; and Elizabeth Olivier, interim dean of the TJC School of Nursing and Health Sciences, giving remarks to healthcare graduates.
Mejia said, “We’ve been looking forward to this time of celebrating our graduates and honoring them for their hard work and success. They have been so resilient and bold to continue their college journey during such a challenging time.”
He encouraged the graduates to go out and be the leaders of tomorrow, saying, “One of our great North American writers wrote that the greatest need we have today is for leaders who will not be bought nor sold, for leaders who will be sincere and honest in the most intimate parts of their souls, for leaders who will be true to what is right, just like the compass will always point to the pole, and for leaders who will stand on the side of justice though the heavens may fall. That is among the greatest needs that we have today; and we know that with our graduates, we will be in very good hands.”
Graduates from local areas included Haley Bivens, Tracy Gholston and Sharenza Green of Alto.
Graduates from Bullard were Amanda Artea, Alexandra Black, Roxanne Carpenter, Sarah Crossman, Casey Duck, Delaney Folmar, Jesse Gordey, Juliann Hill, Kaylee Homan, Jacob Ives, Johnny King III, Maria Molina, Angel Pineda, Kristen Ragon, April Roach, Weston Roach and Amanda Sword.
Graduates from Jacksonville included Sherena Allen, Yanelly Barrera, Eliana Borja, Esmeralda Botello, Chase Carr, Bailee Clark, Lyndsey Douglas, Edgar Gonzalez, Melissa Hood, Stephanie Lacy, James Locke, Makenzy Mack, Rebecca Martinez, Noemi Mendez, Andrea Merrill, Joseph Monthie, Mckenzie Morton, Ana Muniz, Carlos Perez, Noemi Posada, Dariana Quintero, Marlen Reyna, Theresa Robinson, Cruz Rocha, Brenda Sanchez, Laci Scruggs, Jared Sexton, Connor Shofner, Bailee Shreve, Emily Torres and Nicolas Worsham.
Those graduating who were from Rusk included Emily Arnwine, Stormy Duran, Caleb Guess, Rebecca Hamilton, Erika Holland, Elizabeth Martinez, Alexzandria Pope, Kimberly Stewart and Kristen Villegas.
Graduates from Troup were Matthew Adams, Shelby Bell, Alyssa Flora, Kalyn Howard, Jimmy Kennedy, Jordan Lynn, Samantha Marshall, Bailee McMoyle, Tristen Miles, Jeffrey Millen, Jose Moreno, Sydney Saso, Rachel Singletary, and Mackenzie Smith.
