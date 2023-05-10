Tyler Junior College has earned Military Friendly Silver status for 2023-24, furthering its mission to provide veterans, their families and the military community with opportunities to fulfill their personal and career goals.
TJC achieved the silver recognition by scoring within 30 percent of the top 10 schools in the large community college category.
More than 1,800 schools across the nation participated in the 2023-24 survey performed by VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs magazine. Colleges earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Of the more than 8,800 schools nationwide, more than 1,800 schools participated in this year’s survey, with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.
TJC exceeded benchmarks set by Military Friendly in the areas of Academic Policies and Compliance, Admissions and Orientation, Culture and Commitment, Financial Aid and Assistance, Graduation and Career, and Military Student Support and Retention.
“TJC looks forward to continuing to expand our available services to our active duty, veterans and families in the coming months,” said Chris Fontaine, TJC executive director of academic advising, veterans affairs services and testing. Fontaine served in the U.S. Navy from 1984 to 1992.
“We are honored to partner with those who served and sacrificed, and we’re excited to help our military students achieve their educational and occupational goals,” he added.
The Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May and October issues of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at militaryfriendly.com.
TJC currently serves more than 600 enrolled military veterans and their dependents. Many of these veterans and their families have benefited from the guidance and advice of TJC faculty and staff who themselves are veterans representing all five branches of the military.
For more information on TJC’s Veterans Affairs division, go to TJC.edu/Veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.