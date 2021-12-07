The Tyler Junior College Fire Academy recently graduated 20 cadets from its 20th academy class.
Tyler Drennon was class valedictorian, and Kooper Hand was salutatorian.
Graduates, listed with their hometowns, included: Cody Beamer, Rusk; Tanner Block, Mineola; Caleb Bolin, Forney; Alex Burch, Tyler; Cole Castleberry, Grand Saline; Hunter Cockrum, Wills Point; Carson Deese, Flint; Tyler Dokupil, Marshall; Gage Dowdle, Whitehouse; Tyler Drennon, Tyler; Westley Eastman, Trinidad; Carson Ezell, Flint; Landon Grammer, Alto; Kooper Hand, Henderson;
Nathan Johnson, Crandall; Nelson Justiss, Bullard; Harrison Marszalek, Tyler; Mariah Millington, Lindale; Seth Moore, Tyler; and William Schoenfeld, Wills Point.
TJC Fire Academy director is Capt. Andy King, and TJC Fire Protection Technology program coordinator is Jeff Akin.
Enrollment is currently underway for the nextTJC Fire Acadmey class. Application deadline is May 6.
To work in Texas as a paid firefighter, applicants must earn a Texas “basic structure fire suppression” certificate. As part of this process, applicants must also submit their fingerprints and undergo a criminal history background check.
Students must meet the standards set forth by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, and NFPA 1001-2013, Standards for Fire Fighter Professional Qualifications.
Upon successfully passing the state exam and completion of a medical certification — either emergency care attendant (ECA) or emergency medical technician-basic (EMT-b) — graduates may apply for certification as Fire Fighter I, Fire Fighter II, Hazmat Awareness and Hazmat Operations. Upon completion of the fire academy and EMT-b courses, the student will receive 30 hours of college credit.
Space is limited, so early registration is recommended. For more information, visit TJC.edu/FireAcademy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.