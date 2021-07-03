Edgar Gonzalez, a fall 2020 Tyler Junior College graduate, has been awarded the Tyler Junior College - Baylor University Presidential Scholarship. The significant award will cover his entire tuition which is about $50,000 per year.
Gonzalez graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2019 and was among the top 10 percent of his class.
“I chose TJC so I could continue playing soccer, be close to home, keep my business going, and be a part of the honors program which I had heard many great things about,” he said.
While at TJC, Gonzalez was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, TJC Presidential Honors Program and the men’s soccer team, which qualified for nationals in the 2019-2020 school year.
Gonzalez received his associate degree in general studies, graduating with honors. For his outstanding academic achievements, he was named to the president’s list. He will start classes at Baylor this fall and plans to major in biology. After completing his bachelor’s degree, his goal is to attend medical school and become a doctor.
“I know TJC prepared me very well for Baylor,” Gonzalez said. “I have excelled so far in my classes and know I will continue to do the same while I am at Baylor.”
TJC Honors Program Director Dave Funk said commented on Gonzalez’ character and abilities.
“Edgar is a singularly talented student, an excellent ambassador for TJC, and he will be a wonderful addition to the student body at Baylor University. His passion and comprehensive understanding of Biology, coupled with his natural intellectual curiosity and persistence, will serve him well at Baylor University,” Funk said.
Gonzalez expressed his love and appreciation to his parents.
“I would like to thank my parents for always pushing me to do my best, all the time,” Gonzalez said. “Without the amazing life you both have given me, I would not be able to accomplish any of the things I have and will in the future.”
