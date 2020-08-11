TJC-Jacksonville to hold registration rally on Thur.

Registration for fall classes at Tyler Junior College will take place at the TJC-Jacksonville Registration Rally, which will be held on Thursday at the Holiday Inn and Suites on S. Jackson St.
The rally is scheduled to take place from noon until 6 p.m.
Students will have an opportunity to meet with an advisor as well as register for classes.
Face coverings must be worn and physical distancing will be observed.
For more information on classes, visit tjc.edu/yourway.
