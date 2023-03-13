Dex Hunter-Torricke has managed communications for such influential leaders as Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.
He will be the first speaker for Tyler Junior College’s new Powerful Voices speaker series, set 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in Wise Auditorium, located in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the TJC central campus.
He will also host a midday, students-only session on the broad impact of social media, both good and bad, including the risks of “oversharing.”
Admission for the evening event is $25 for the public and $10 for students with a valid TJC ID. Tickets are available online by going to TJC.edu/PowerfulVoices, or at the lobby box office before the event.
From 2012 to 2016, Hunter-Torricke led the executive communications team at Facebook and served as a speechwriter for Zuckerberg. Prior to Facebook, he was Google’s first executive speechwriter, supporting Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, CEO Larry Page and other senior Google leaders.
As leader of SpaceX’s communications team, he reported directly to Musk. He currently serves as head of communication for the Oversight Board, the independent body that makes decisions on Facebook and Instagram’s most challenging content issues.
Hunter-Torricke will share his thoughts on technology, its advancements and how we are addressing them as a nation.
About the TJC Powerful Voices series
The TJC Powerful Voices speaker series welcomes a diverse range of world-renowned innovators, leaders and scholars. As experts in their various fields, speakers will deliver lively, challenging and informative presentations on timely topics, bringing new perspectives and ideas to TJC and the community. For more information, go to TJC.edu/PowerfulVoices.
