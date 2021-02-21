Tyler Junior College’s Facilities and Construction crews are now working to ensure all campus locations are ready to return to 100 percent of operations after the winter storms; therefore, the College will bring back students and employees in two phases.
Monday classes on Feb. 22 will be conducted remotely while staff and administrative employees will return to work at the main campus and all additional sites. This gradual return will allow for limited use of utilities while heating and water are being restored to the City of Tyler and to TJC.
Students who do not have access to Internet or are otherwise unable to participate in remote classes should contact their professors. Professors who have not heard from students should realize some students may not have access, and they will need to be flexible with those students to ensure they remain successful in their education.
TJC offered helpful tips for those who return to campus such as being aware of residual ice and snow, using bottled water, avoiding work crew areas and reporting any issues with facilities, technology or utilities. In addition, those returning were made aware that on-campus dining facilities would be open.
Patience is appreciated as efforts are made to re-open TJC’s main campus and all additional sites.
