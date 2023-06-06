Tyler Junior College is offering in-person assistance Monday-Saturday, June 5-10, for advising and registration for the summer and fall semesters.
TJC offers a variety of terms to choose from, including:
• Summer II: July 10-Aug. 11
• Fall 16-week: Aug. 28-Dec. 14
• Fall 1st eight-week: Aug. 28-Oct. 20
• Fall 2nd eight-week: Oct. 23-Dec. 14
Walk-in advising and registration will be held on the second floor of Rogers Student Center, located at the corner of South Baxter Avenue and East Lake Street on the TJC central campus.
Hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Financial aid assistance will also be available during the Saturday session.
Students will be able to take the TSI test and meet with an advisor to register for classes. Those who are testing should plan to arrive before 10:30 a.m., to ensure enough time to complete TSI testing before meeting with an advisor.
“Whether you are beginning college for the first time, you’re a current student or looking to return to for a new start or additional skills, this event is a great opportunity to get all of your questions answered and ready for the upcoming semester,” said Claire Mizell, TJC director of admissions.
“Our academic advisors are ready and equipped to help our students navigate their educational journey here at TJC,” added Chris Fontaine, TJC executive director of academic advising and testing services. “We will help them get registered for classes and stay on their degree plan, so they can graduate on their timeline.”
TJC offers more than 115 degree and certificate programs, including a Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene, a Bachelor of Applied Technology in healthcare administration and a Bachelor of Applied Science in emergency management, as well as extensive training and technical programs.
In addition to academics, TJC has nationally ranked athletics and stellar performing arts programs, all at about one-third of the cost of a four-year institution.
For more information, go to TJC.edu/register.
