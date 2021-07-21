Tyler Junior College offers several in-person and online opportunities to register for the Fall 2021 semester.
Online registration is available at TJC.edu/register.
Walk-in Advising & Registration Rally events will be held throughout the summer, on the second floor of Rogers Student Center at the following times and dates:
• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, July 21 and 28 (with free TSI testing available 8 a.m.-1 p.m. for all incoming TJC students)
• 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, July 17 and Aug. 14 and 21 (with free TSI testing available 8-11 a.m. for all incoming TJC students)
• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 16-20, with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19
Saturday-only classes begin Saturday, Aug. 21, and classes for the 16-week and first eight-week semesters begin Monday. Aug. 23.
“For those who are not already TJC students, we will also have staff on hand to assist them with starting the admissions process,” said Claire Mizell, TJC director of admissions.
TJC still has New Student Orientation slots open for Thursday and Friday, Aug. 5 and 6.
Students who have completed a TJC application and provided either test scores or an exemption are eligible to attend.
“NSO is a great way for future Apaches to get a closer look at TJC and register for fall classes,” Mizell said.
TJC offers more than 115 degree and certificate programs, including baccalaureate degrees in dental hygiene and healthcare administration, as well as extensive training and technical programs.
In addition to academics, TJC has nationally ranked athletics and stellar performing arts programs, all at about one-third of the cost of a four-year institution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.