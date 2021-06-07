Tyler Junior College has announced New Student Orientation sessions for students entering TJC in the fall 2021 semester.
“New Student Orientation is a great introduction to life at TJC and offers our new Apaches an opportunity to register early for their fall semester classes,” said Murphy Turner, TJC’s assistant director of admissions.
The program is one day with no overnight component. Sessions are available on-campus or online.
On-campus sessions are available June 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, 25, 28 and 29; July 8, 9, 12, 13 and 15.
Online orientation is available June 23 and 30.
By attending orientation before their first semester, new TJC students:
• Can become familiar with TJC’s 145-acre campus;
• Gain more information about academic programs, student resources and student life;
• Meet with advisors and create their personal fall schedule; and
• Make connections with fellow new students.
There is no cost to attend new student orientation and each student is able to bring one parent with them should they choose to do so.
Assisting with New Student Orientation are TJC’s Apache Chiefs. The student leaders, and their hometowns, include: Larry Adisa, Palestine; Sidney Arnold, Lindale; Genesis Baze, Midlothian; Kameron Bryant, Winona; Emma Caldwell, Tyler; Arlette Contreras, Kemp; Caitlyn Daye, Tyler; Yessi Dragustinovis, Tifton, Georgia; Emily Hackworth, Midlothian; Amirah Kern, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Joshua Lara, Terrell; Katie Leon, Tyler; Sam McGrew, White Oak; Thelma Medrano, League City; McKenzie Nabi, Jacksonville; Katie Nava, Canton; Abigail Penn, Elysian Fields; Praise Thomas, Flint; and Anastasia Young, Tyler.
Before registering for orientation, students need to have already applied for admission to TJC and met testing requirements. Once the requirements are met, students will receive an email with registration instructions. More information can be found at TJC.edu/TSI.
Students who require special accommodations during orientation can contact Tina Dillman, in advance, to arrange interpreting services at (903) 510-2841 or Margaret Rapp for all other disability accommodation needs at (903) 510-2878.
For more information, go to TJC.edu/orientation or call (903) 510-3151.
Registration is open for summer and fall classes.
Online registration for TJC’s summer and fall semesters is available by going to TJC.edu/register.
Students interested in summer classes can still register. Classes are offered both online and in-person and begin June 1 and July 6.
Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 23.
