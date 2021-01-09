Tyler Junior College is offering online and walk-in registration for its upcoming spring terms.
Spring classes begin Monday, Jan. 11, and run through Wednesday, May 5.
TJC also offers two eight-week mini-terms, with the first set for Monday, Jan. 11, through Friday, March 5, and the second from Monday, March 15, through Wednesday, May 5.
Walk-in advising and registration will be held from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Rodgers Student Center.
Health and safety guidelines will be followed, with face coverings and 6 feet of physical distancing required, room occupancy monitored and the room frequently sanitized.
“For those who are not already TJC students, we will also have staff on hand to assist them with starting the admissions process,” said Claire Mizell, TJC director of admissions.
Online registration is available at TJC.edu/register.
TJC offers more than 115 degree and certificate programs, including baccalaureate degrees in dental hygiene and healthcare administration, as well as extensive training and technical programs.
In addition to academics, TJC has nationally ranked athletics and stellar performing arts programs, all at about one-third of the cost of a four-year institution.
