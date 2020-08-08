TYLER – During the next few weeks, Tyler Junior College will offer several in-person registration events for the fall semester, with classes to be offered in multiple formats, including face-to-face, online and hybrid, according to a release from the college.
In accordance with health and safety requirements, those attending the registration events must wear a face mask and maintain six feet of physical distancing. Events rooms will be sanitized frequently, the release noted.
Events include:
TJC Your Way
An online hub – TJC.edu/YourWay – has been created for current information on TJC class offerings, health and safety measures, and virtual and on-campus support services.
The College will continue to offer dynamic instruction in small classes organized around robust discussion, group problem-solving, hands-on learning and personal faculty attention, while making necessary adjustments to follow health and safety guidelines.
• Face-to-face classes – All in-person classes will be assigned to a classroom that allows for appropriate physical distancing.
• Hybrid classes – In some cases, classes originally scheduled for fully face-to-face instruction may have been converted to hybrid courses, with half of the instruction delivered in person and the other half online.
• Online classes – Some courses originally scheduled as face-to-face or hybrid have been adapted to a fully online format.
These expanded online offerings may also provide additional flexibility to students seeking an entirely online schedule this fall.
Registration Rally and Fast Track events on TJC main campus
Registration Rally events will be held in the Apache Rooms on the TJC main campus on the following dates and times:
• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, Aug. 10-12 and 14
• 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13
• 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 17-19
• 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21
A Fast Track to TJC event will be held 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, in the Apache Rooms in Rogers Student Center, located on the TJC main campus.
Current and prospective students will be able to take the TSI test, speak with an advisor and leave with a schedule in hand.
For more information, visit www.TJC.edu/FastTrack.
Registration Rally events in Lindale and Jacksonville
TJC will hold Registration Rally events from noon to 6 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
• Tuesday, Aug. 11, at TJC North at The Cannery, located at 75 Miranda Lambert Way in Lindale
• Thursday, Aug. 13, in the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Conference Room, at 1923 S. Jackson St., in Jacksonville
Current and prospective TJC students may apply, get advised and register for fall classes to be taken at any of TJC’s locations. Interested persons should bring their Texas Success Initiative (TSI) Assessment scores or exemption with them.
Admissions and advising specialists will be on hand to assist with document submission, career path assessment, advice on courses and majors, and class registration.
Students who are new to – or considering attending – TJC will can also receive assistance with applying to TJC and completing Part 1 of New Student Orientation.
For more information, go to TJC.edu/FirstTime or contact the TJC Admissions team by email at admissions@tjc.edu, calling 903-510-2523 or texting 903-371-0120.
Fall classes begin Aug. 22 and 24
Saturday-only classes begin Saturday, Aug. 22, and classes for the 16-week and first eight-week semesters begin Monday, Aug. 24.
Online registration remains open through midnight Sunday, Aug. 23; visit www.TJC.edu/register to register.
