Tyler Junior College is helping high school seniors achieve a smooth transition to college.
TJC has scheduled a series of free Senior Success Summits, set 2 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 12 and 26, and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, on the TJC main campus.
The events, which are about two hours long, will help students and their parents learn more about TJC and the steps to becoming a college student.
They will also have the opportunity to tour the campus and hear from professors, staff and current students on topics ranging from admissions and career planning to choosing a major and getting ready for college.
Health and safety guidelines will be followed, with face coverings and 6 feet of physical distancing required, room occupancy monitored, and rooms sanitized frequently.
Registration is required. To sign up, go to TJC.edu/visit and click the Senior Success Summit link.
