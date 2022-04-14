From art to athletics, chemistry to computers, and horsemanship to hip-hop dancing, Tyler Junior College has a summer camp to spark the imagination of any young explorer.
Registration is open now for TJC Summer Camps for kids ages 3 and up. Camps begin in June and continue through mid-August.
“We have a great lineup of activity and athletic summer camps,” said Heath Stoner, TJC Summer Camps director.
“TJC camps offer great opportunities for kids to gain skills to succeed in sports and learn about other cultures through art, science and technology,” he said, “but they’re also often a kid’s first opportunity to spend time on a college campus. Ultimately, we hope our campers are inspired to pursue a college career someday.”
The camps are operated at several locations on the TJC campus, including the Earth and Space Science Center, Wagstaff Gymnasium, art department and science labs.
TJC offers more than 40 activity camps in the areas of:
• Art: comic book creation, jewelry, mixed-media journaling, painting
• Cooking: learning to cook recipes from scratch, serving skills, kitchen safety and etiquette
• Dance: ballet, jazz and hip-hop
• Horsemanship: beginner and intermediate English and western styles
• Maker: building catapults, creating sidewalk chalk, making chewing gum and gummy bears and more
• STEM (science, technology, engineering and math): video game creation, computer programming, pre-med academy and space camp
Athletic camps, run entirely by TJC coaching staff and players, include: baseball, soccer, tennis and volleyball.
For details or to register online for activity camps, go to tjcsummercamps.com. For information on TJC athletic camps, go to apacheathletics.com.
