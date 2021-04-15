Visitors to Tyler Junior College’s main campus will notice a new landmark at its Fifth Street entrance.
Located at the corner of East Fifth Street and Baxter Avenue, the TJC Welcome Center is now the first stop for potential students and their guests.
Formerly a bookstore, the building underwent a complete renovation and has been transformed into a place where visitors can meet, get a brief overview of TJC and take a tour of the campus.
The Welcome Center staff and student ambassadors offer guided campus tours and provide information for visitors as they navigate the college selection process.
“Our students love giving tours and talking about TJC,” said Elizabeth Menges, TJC Welcome Center coordinator. “On any given day, they might give campus tours to 15 prospective students, and they’re enthusiastic about meeting each student.”
The Welcome Center is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and tours are offered daily at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. To schedule a campus tour, go to TJC.edu/visit.
For more information, call 903-510-2150 or email campusvisits@tjc.edu.
Potential Apaches and their families can get a free, firsthand look at TJC during upcoming Preview Day events.
The events are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, April 12-16, and 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, April 13 and 15, on the TJC main campus.
“Apache Preview Day is a showcase where future students and their parents can get an up-close look at our academic programs and vibrant campus life,” said Claire Mizell, TJC director of admissions.
Participants will get an overview of TJC, take a guided tour of the campus, hear from admissions, enrollment, financial aid and housing specialists, and take a look at campus activities and organizations. They can also apply for admission and submit their admission and financial aid documents.
“Preview Day was a pivotal event for my daughter and me,” TJC parent Natasha Simmons said. “We approached the day thinking that we were just checking off a box, but we left with such confidence and excitement about this new adventure!”
Simmons continued, “I encourage parents and students to attend this event and get acquainted with the TJC staff. The ear of someone who is eager to help guide you through and the knowledge shared is invaluable.”
To register, go to TJC.edu/PreviewDay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.