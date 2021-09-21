Tyler Junior College and two other Texas community colleges have been awarded a $3.1 million Greater Texas Foundation grant to pioneer a Rural College Promise program. This grant is the largest award given by the Greater Texas Foundation during their current funding year.
The Rural College Promise program aims to increase access to affordable college pathways and opportunities for living-wage jobs in rural counties across East Texas.
Currently, only 20 percent of East Texas high school graduates go on to complete a higher education certificate or degree, which is a critical requirement to securing more highly skilled jobs that can provide a living wage.
Funded by a grant from the Greater Texas Foundation — with additional support from the Rural Community College Alliance, the National College Promise Campaign and Phi Theta Kappa — the program will build on the success of the Texas Talent Regions, which includes the Dallas County Promise, Alamo Promise, Tarrant To and Through (T3), and the TJC Promise, tailored to the needs of rural communities.
In addition to supporting local students and communities, TJC will work in partnership with two other community colleges, Grayson College and North Central Texas College, to develop a repeatable, affordable and scalable model for rural communities across Texas, and potentially, across America.
In 2014, TJC launched the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise — the first rural, community-based “promise” program in Texas — followed by the broader TJC Promise in 2016. The TJC Promise Program is a six-year, comprehensive program that spans from ninth grade through the first two years of college. The TJC Promise encourages eligible students to perform well academically in high school and college, while limiting the number of missed school days and promoting community service.
Students who fulfill the Promise requirements receive support and encouragement from dedicated success coaches to obtain a college degree or certificate from TJC. The program covers tuition and fees for up to two years through a combination of federal grants and TJC scholarships as well as scholarships to specifically support the TJC Promise.
During Fall 2020, students in the inaugural cohort of the TJC Promise began their collegiate experience at the College. After one year at TJC, Promise participants are outperforming their first time in college (FTIC) counterparts in areas such as cumulative GPA, completed semester hours and persistence from semester to semester.
“The ability for a community to inspire and develop talent is the cornerstone of a healthy regional economy,” TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia said. “Community colleges play a central role in developing Texas Talent, and we are energized to be learning with other regional initiatives as part of this grant as well as along with many other Texas Talent Regions.”
“Texas needs more intentional regional talent strategies to remain competitive in a fast-changing world,” said Sue McMillin, president and CEO of the Greater Texas Foundation. “Yet too many young people in rural communities lack the opportunity and tools to get ahead, educationally and economically. This grant is an investment to accelerate proven strategies and bring game-changing technologies to rural communities.”
