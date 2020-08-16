TYLER – Tyler Junior College recognized 441 summer graduates during a three-day series of very personal “micro-graduation style” ceremonies created to allow the students to celebrate their achievement and walk the stage while still maintaining health and safety guidelines.
TJC traditionally holds grand scale ceremonies several times a year, and college officials had originally hoped that delaying May commencement until August would allow for a more traditional ceremony to be held.
The alternative solution became a series of 24 intimate, abbreviated ceremonies, held Wednesday-Friday, with attendance limited to 20 graduates each at designated appointment times.
Each graduate was allowed to bring two guests. Physical distancing and face masks were required, and faculty and staff were represented by Cabinet members of the Faculty Senate.
Donning their caps and gowns, the graduates crossed the stage to receive their diplomas in the presence of TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia and Provost Dr. Deana Sheppard. Also present at the ceremonies were Mitch Andrews, vice president for institutional advancement, who presided over the ceremonies; Kim Lessner, vice president for operations, working out logistics; and Kevin Fowler, chief human resources officer, assisting the graduates.
Mejia said, “The success of our students and communities is paramount, and we found it important to celebrate their significant achievements. It is an honor to work for a visionary Board of Trustees, along with the most amazing faculty, staff, and administrators, always focused on innovative ways to make a positive difference.”
He added, “I do not know of another institution throughout the entire country that held 24 ceremonies, and this was made possible because of the aforementioned.”
Following the ceremony, TJC also provided a photo opportunity for the graduates to commemorate their achievement and provided all with a complimentary photograph.
Among TJC’s Summer 2020 graduates are those from:
BULLARD – McKenzie Adkins, Patrick Black, Megan Flowers, Mallory Hatcher, Daisy Pineda, Kelly Stevenson, Tianay Woodruff
JACKSONVILLE – Verenice Adame, Laura Barajas, Tiffany Botello, Robert Crossman, Alexis Donnell, Elonda Epps, Amaya Finley, Jesus Garcia, Jonathan Gonzalez, Yessenia Hernandez, Hayden Hillencamp, Jordan Meza, Alejandra Moreno, Noemi Perez, Orlando Rico, Andres Servin, Maria Vargas
MAYDELLE – Kelsey Baker, Tracy Baker
RUSK – Calleshia Dearman, Lauren Dunkerson, Henry Hernandez, Rashayla Johnson, Kinsey Knott, Mark Mitchell, Jackie O’Gorman, Jordan Skinner, Hailey Stanford
TROUP – Cameron Clark, Rachel Jiles, Wanda Salinas, Josalyn Van Gundy, Sara Welch
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.