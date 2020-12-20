Graduates of Tyler Junior College’s respiratory care program have hit the ground running and joined the workforce after wrapping up their degrees in December.
“Hospital respiratory departments are understaffed now, due to COVID-19, so our graduates are in high demand,” said Michael White, TJC respiratory care department chair and professor.
White said his students applied for temporary practitioner licenses while waiting for their final grades to be posted, so they could enter the workforce as quickly as possible.
Of the 15 December graduates, he said five were hired as assistants before graduation and the rest have received job offers.
Makenzy Mack of Jacksonville is among the program graduates which also included Tamia Allan, Tyler; Martha Aparicio, Tyler; Amber Carr, Tyler; Jalen Christopher, Allen; Aurelia Garcia, Kilgore; Caitlyn Guevara, Mesquite; Heather Hall, Gladewater; Kanika King, Longview; Amanda Morish, Tyler; Cassie Richardson, Chandler; Rebecca Ryer, Canton; Hallie Stewart, Whitehouse; Dianela Trejo-Parera, Tyler; and Nnenna Ugbonta, Tyler.
