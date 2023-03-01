The Family Learning Center of Tyler, the laboratory school for Tyler Junior College’s child development/early childhood programs, has again earned accreditation by the National Accreditation Commission for Early Care and Education Programs.
This marks the third consecutive time the center has successfully completed this rigorous accreditation process, which occurs every four years.
“We are thrilled to again earn this designation, which represents a lot of hard work and dedication from our faculty and staff,” said Amber Welguisz, center director and TJC child development/early childhood professor.
As the only nationally accredited center in Smith County, the Family Learning Center of Tyler is recognized as an early care and education program exemplifying excellence in the care of young children.
By achieving this accreditation, the center provides a high-quality program for children, professional development opportunities for staff, and an environment for children that is conducive to their individual growth and development that exceeds state licensing requirements.
To receive the national accreditation designation, the center underwent an intensive self-study process in which administrators, staff and parents evaluated the program in accordance with strict accreditation standards.
After the self-study process, an on-site observation was conducted by an early childhood professional. Based on the information collected, the Family Learning Center of Tyler was awarded accreditation through the national commission.
The Family Learning Center of Tyler was established in 2007 as a collaborative project of the Literacy Council of Tyler, Tyler ISD and TJC. It serves as the TJC child development/early childhood education laboratory school for college students preparing for careers in early childhood professions.
For more information, visit TJC.edu/FamilyLearningCenter.
