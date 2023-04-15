The spring semester is winding down, but Tyler Junior College is already gearing up for May, summer and fall classes.
Walk-in advising and registration will be held Monday-Saturday, April 17-22, on the second floor of Rogers Student Center, located at the corner of South Baxter Avenue and East Lake Street, on the TJC central campus. Students will be able to take the TSI test and meet with an advisor to register for classes.
Hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, with extended hours until 7 p.m. Thursday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
“Whether you are a current student, looking to return to college, or starting for the first time, this event is a great opportunity to get all of your questions answered and ready for the upcoming semester,” said Claire Mizell, TJC director of admissions. “With several start dates and options for how to take classes, TJC provides the flexibility and convenience students need to accomplish all of their educational goals.”
Online registration will be available at TJC.edu/register beginning April 16; however, students are encouraged to come in and speak with an advisor to get all their registration questions answered.
“Our academic advisors are here to support our students as they navigate their educational journey here at TJC,” added Chris Fontaine, TJC executive director of academic advising and testing services. “We will help them register for classes and stay on their degree plan, so they can graduate on their timeline. We sincerely appreciate the opportunity to share this important season in the lives of our students.”
TJC offers more than 115 degree and certificate programs, including a Bachelor of Science degree in dental hygiene, a Bachelor of Applied Technology in healthcare technology and medical systems, and a Bachelor of Applied Science in emergency management, as well as extensive training and technical programs.
In addition to academics, TJC has nationally ranked athletics and stellar performing arts programs, all at about one-third of the cost of a four-year institution.
“Studies have repeatedly shown that students who attend college earn higher wages, experience lower unemployment rates, have increased job opportunities, and even have better health!” said Kim Lessner, TJC vice president for operations.
“These benefits aren’t reserved just for those students earning bachelor’s degrees. Many students are surprised to know we offer low-cost certificates that take a year to earn and can result in entry-level wages up to $50,000. We want our current and prospective students to understand that TJC is the right vehicle to get you where you’re going — no matter the destination.”
For more information, visit TJC.edu/register.
