The Tyler Junior College Earth & Space Science Center featuring Hudnall Planetarium has announced a slate of new dome shows — plus special operating hours during spring break.
For the week of March 14-19, the science center will be open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Admission to individual dome shows is $7 for adults and $5 for children, students and seniors (ages 65 and up). Day passes are also available for $12 for adults and $9 for children, students and seniors.
The science center is located at 1411 E. Lake St., on the TJC main campus. Parking is free.
“We’re also excited to show off our new laser system, which gives us more opportunities to offer Laser Kids Story Time, in addition to our already popular laser concerts,” said Dr. Beau Hartweg, science center director.
TJC’s new SkyLase Projector is the only laser projection system specifically designed for full coverage of planetarium domes, creating a thrilling and immersive theater experience.
“We are also premiering some new dome shows, including ‘Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker,’ which I’m sure will be very popular,” Hartweg added. “Everyone loves sea lions, right?”
SPRING BREAK DOME SHOWS AND TIMES
Children’s Show — 10 a.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday
The planetarium offers a variety of shows for children ages 10 & under, including: “Accidental Astronauts,” “The Little Star That Could,” “From the Blue Planet to the Red Planet,” “Earth, Moon & Sun: The Secret of the Cardboard Rocket” and “Dinosaur Passage to Pangaea.” A different show will be selected each day.
Laser Kids Story Time: “Perseus” — 11 a.m. Monday-Friday
Lasers fill the dome with choreographed light, sound and images to envelop the audience with a tale of Greek mythology and its relationship to the stars.
Visitors will learn the story of Perseus and Andromeda and their defeat of the sea monster, Cetus.
“Mountain Adventure: Out of Bounds” — noon Monday-Saturday
Follow Olympian Torah Bright as she journeys through the world’s longest chain of mountain ranges extending from Antarctica all the way to Alaska.
Along the way, Torah will ride with backcountry legend Jeremy Jones and free-skiing superstar Sammy Carlson. Together, they will encounter penguins, polar bears and other wildlife, and meet with scientists and environmentalists to uncover a deeper understanding of our mountain ecosystems.
“Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker” — 1 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Between a jagged cliff and a roaring ocean lives a colony of Australian sea lions. In an environment as equally harsh as it is beautiful, viewers are immersed in a classic coming-of-age tale guided by one of Australia’s most unique, intelligent and playful animals.
The film looks inside a colony of creatures where a life of closeness, tenderness and clumsiness sometimes gives way to great sacrifice and bravery. Dive into the world of a rare Australian sea lion pup — and meet the people who are trying to save her species.
“Dynamic Earth” — 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Narrated by actor Liam Neeson, the show explores the inner workings of Earth’s climate system. With visualizations based on satellite monitoring data and advanced supercomputer simulations, this production follows a trail of energy that flows from the sun into the interlocking systems that shape our climate: the atmosphere, oceans and the biosphere.
Audiences will ride along on swirling ocean and wind currents, dive into the heart of a monster hurricane, come face-to-face with sharks and gigantic whales, and fly into roiling volcanoes.
“LASER Pop!” — 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday
The hottest pop artists and laser art come together in a sensational, eye-popping laser extravaganza that will have the audience’s hearts thumping and feet tapping.
The show features songs by sizzling pop stars, past and present, including NSYNC, Pink, Smash Mouth, The Beatles and more.
“To Space and Back” — 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Space exploration — our greatest adventure — is having a big impact on our lives. It’s helping us to discover a universe of unimaginable scale and beauty, and it’s reaching down into our world and influencing the way we live.
“To Space and Back” takes audiences on a journey from the far reaches of our known universe to our own planet. It is an extraordinary story of human ingenuity and incredible engineering, describing how the technology that transports us through space is paving the way for the devices and apps we use every day.
What’s happening above is coming back down to earth. Discover how we’ve been changed by space exploration and what we owe to curiosity and the spirit of discovery.
‘LASER Rock the Dome Saturday’ shows set March 19
On March 19, the planetarium’s 40-foot dome will come alive with “LASER Rock the Dome Saturday,” which includes two concert experiences filled with music, lasers and other visuals. Tickets are $5 for each show.
LASER SHOWS AND TIMES
“Pink Floyd’s The Wall” — 7 p.m.
Coupled with spectacular and mesmerizing laser art, Pink Floyd’s classic 1979 epic album about personal struggle takes on a unique look, weaving its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced.
Visitors will be spellbound as their senses take in this timeless journey.
“LASER Metallica” — 8 p.m.
Considered one of the pioneering groups in what would become the heavy metal genre, Metallica’s musicianship has been hailed by critics and fans around the world.
The group’s tempos, instrumentals and themes are complemented with laser lights of the same caliber and style, offering audiences a pulse-pounding experience.
For a complete listing of TJC science center shows and events, go to sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
