TJC science center features new dome show, private screenings

The Tyler Junior College Earth and Space Science Center featuring Hudnall Planetarium is offering a new dome show on how we see — plus an option to reserve the theater for a private screening.
Narrated by renowned astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, “Seeing! A Photon’s Journey” takes the audience on an exploration of the life of a photon. The 22-minute, full-immersion planetarium show uses hemispheric 2D and 3D animations and video to teach how human vision works.
Imagery from all over the world — including humanity, landscapes, skyscapes, wildlife and space — provides the backdrop for photo-realistic animations that create the story of a photon’s journey through the human eye and its conversion to an electrochemical impulse that travels the neural pathways from the brain to the various centers that create the image the brain sees.
“Audiences will be amazed with this show and how technology has enabled us to restore vision and prevent a variety of diseases that affect sight,” said Dr. Beau Hartweg, TJC science center director.
Daily shows and show times are:
• 11 a.m. — Children’s Show
• 12:15 p.m. — “Space Park 360”
• 1:30 p.m. — “Seeing! A Photon’s Journey”
• 2:45 p.m. — “The Hot and Energetic Universe”
• 4 p.m. — “The Sun, Our Living Star”
Individual tickets are $3 per person, and advance online reservations are required. Policies and procedures have been modified for the health and safety of science center visitors, and guests are advised to review the guidelines on the website before their visit. The dome theater is thoroughly cleaned between each showing.
On Tuesdays through Fridays throughout the summer, guests can reserve a private screening in the planetarium during the 9:45 a.m. timeslot. For a $25 flat fee, up to 15 visitors can enjoy a private viewing of any one of the shows from the center’s existing library.
To purchase advance tickets and review the health and safety guidelines, go to sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
The science center is located at 1411 E. Lake St., on the TJC main campus. Operating hours are 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, and private screening show times are 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Parking is free.
For more information, go to sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
