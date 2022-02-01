Valentine couples can enjoy an evening of “Love Under the Stars” from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12, at Tyler Junior College’s Earth and Space Science Center featuring Hudnall Planetarium.
“This year’s dome show will feature a vivid and immersive program that includes a discussion on love stories about the constellations and the mythology behind them,” said Dr. Beau Hartweg, TJC science center director.
Hartweg said the program under the 40-foot dome will also include a look at the constellations visible in the night sky and a virtual tour through the solar system and beyond to visit places in the universe that were inspired by love.
Tickets are $85 per couple (ages 21 and up), and admission includes: heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages; full-dome planetarium show; an outdoor, telescopic viewing (weather permitting); gift basket; and a commemorative photo.
Advance online registration is required. For reservations, go to sciencecenter.tjc.edu. Seating is limited.
The science center is located at 1411 E. Lake St., on the TJC main campus. Parking is free.
For more information, go to sciencecenter.tjc.edu or call 903-510-2312.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.