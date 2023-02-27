For its next Second Stage production, Theatre TJC is cooking up “A Taste of Things to Come,” a laugh-out-loud, musical comedy that celebrates the friendships of four women from Middle America as the 1950s give way to the ’60s.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 2 and 3, in Jean Browne Theatre on the TJC central campus. Admission is free. The show is for mature audiences and not suitable for young children.
The production is under the direction of Andrea Trent, TJC music professor.
An all-female cast brings a saucy enthusiasm to this exciting new musical comedy by Debra Barsha and Hollye Levin, but it also provides serious food for thought about socio-political changes spanning the era.
There was a time when the kitchen was a proving ground for women — a time when cooking up a tasty casserole garnered the same respect as being the CEO of Sears. In 1957, four friends see an opportunity to enter a Betty Crocker Cooking Contest in hopes of changing their lives. When they meet up again in 1967, they get bit more than they bargained for — “just a little taste of things to come.”
The show’s original score reflects the chart-topping songs from the ’50s and ’60s, inspired by the pop, soul, folk and R&B tunes of the time.
Student cast and crew are: Jillian Nutt, Crandall; Skyler Strickland, Daingerfield; Oakley Serrano, Bullard; Rachael Gibbs, Lindale, main characters; Mary Kathryn Dillon, Marshall, assistant director; Kate Durbin, Lindale, stage manager; Juan Ramirez, Chapel Hill, set and properties; Isaiah Pearson, Tyler; Edmund Davies, Whitehouse; and Austin Walls, Tyler, combo musicians.
