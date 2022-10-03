The Tyler Junior College speech and debate team is off to a strong start this season, placing third in Overall Sweepstakes at the recent Rice University Swing tournaments in Houston.
“We took eight students to compete against colleges and universities from four different states in a tough opening tournament swing,” said M’Liss Hindman, TJC speech professor and team director. “Highlights were sophomore Isabella LoCicero making finals in all of her events both days and freshmen breaking in their first college-level tournaments.”
Representing TJC were: LoCicero, sophomore from Paris; Vanessa Trevino, sophomore from Mesquite; Katrina Scott, sophomore from Ore City; Erika Gonzalez-Alonso, sophomore from Rusk; Kraig Coulter, freshman from Van; Josh Lockaby, freshman from Canton; Rachael Lowery, freshman from Elysian Fields; and Amber Flori, sophomore from Ore City.
Team assistant director is Joan Andrews, TJC speech professor.
During Day 1 of the event, TJC placed fourth in Sweepstakes. Individual winners included:
• Lowery, fourth place, Program Oral Interpretation
• LoCicero, fourth place, Impromptu Speaking
• Coulter, fifth place, Impromptu Speaking
• Flori and Scott, fifth place, Duo Interpretation
• Flori, fifth place, Poetry Interpretation
• LoCicero, fifth place, Extemporaneous Speaking
On Day 2, individual winners were:
• LoCicero, third place, Impromptu Speaking
• LoCicero, fourth place, Extemporaneous Speaking
• Flori and Scott, fifth place, Duo Interpretation
• Lockaby, fifth place, Dramatic Interpretation
• Flori, fifth place, Poetry Interpretation
• Lowery, fifth place, Program Oral Interpretation
TJC placed third overall, behind The University of Texas at Austin, who placed first, and Texas Southern University, who came in second.
For more information on TJC speech and debate, go to TJC.edu/speech.
