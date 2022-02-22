For their spring musical, the Tyler Junior College departments of music, theatre and dance will take a Shakespearean spin with the comic farce, “Something Rotten.”
The show runs 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 23-26 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in Wise Auditorium located in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for seniors ages 65 and up, students and active military. The show is not recommended for young children.
Tickets are currently on sale in the performing arts center box office. Box office hours are 1-6 p.m. weekdays. For reservations, call 903-510-2212. Tickets can also be purchased online at TJC.edu/PerformingArts/Tickets.
Created by Grammy-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, “Something Rotten” has been hailed by audiences and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations, and was called “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years” by Time Out New York.
Set in 1590s England, the story revolves around brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, who are desperate to write a hit play but find themselves overshadowed by that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.”
When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self — and thine own art.
“Something Rotten” features splashy musical numbers and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters, with each given their special moment to shine.
For more information on upcoming TJC cultural arts events, visit TJC.edu/PerformingArts.
