TYLER – Tyler Junior College will host a victory lap at the school's main campus from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, May 8, to celebrate its May 2020 graduates.
"On what should have been Tyler Junior College’s spring graduation day, TJC is hosting a 'victory lap' drive-through celebration for the May 2020 graduating class," according to a release from the college.
The graduates, in their cars, will gather before noon in the parking lot at the corner of East Devine Street and South Mahon Avenue near the TJC campus.
The route will begin on East Devine and take an immediate right on Mahon, turning right on Lake Street and left on Baxter Avenue.
Using proper social distancing, TJC faculty, staff and friends will line the streets and cheer for the graduates.
The public is invited to attend.
"This celebration is not in lieu of a graduation ceremony as May commencement has been postponed to August. Those details will be announced as they become available," the release noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.