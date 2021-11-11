In observance of Veterans Day today, Tyler Junior College will offer a priority advising and registration event for veterans, current military service members, their spouses and dependents.
The event will be held 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, on the second floor of Rogers Student Center on the TJC main campus. No appointment is necessary.
Eligible service members and their family members can get advised and register for Winter 2021 and Spring 2022 classes. They will also be able to complete their benefit enrollment certification request and receive a commemorative T-shirt.
With more than 600 military veterans and their dependents currently enrolled, TJC is officially designated as a Military Friendly college and strives to create better outcomes for veterans in higher education.
Most veterans at TJC use federal acts, such as the GI Bill, to fund their education. Texas residents also have a unique asset with the Hazlewood Act, which provides qualified veterans, their spouses and children with up to 150 hours of tuition and fee exemptions.
Many TJC faculty and staff are also veterans who are eager to assist fellow service members with the transition to college and ultimately a career, and TJC faculty mentors from all five branches of the armed services are available to help fellow veterans navigate college life.
For more information on TJC Veterans Affairs programs, go to TJC.edu/Veterans.
