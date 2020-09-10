TJC to offer Registration Rally for fall mini-semesters

Tyler Junior College’s fall semester has begun — but for those who like to work at a faster pace, TJC’s accelerated fall sessions are starting soon.
TJC offers two mini-semesters, including:
• 12-week — Sept. 21-Dec. 9
• 2nd eight-week — Oct. 19-Dec. 9
An in-person Registration Rally event will be held 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, in the advising offices located on the 2nd floor of Rogers Student Center, on the TJC main campus.
Advisors will be available to assist with degree planning and course selection.
For those who require testing prior to advising and registration, testing will be available from 8 to 11 a.m.
Health and safety guidelines will be followed, with face coverings and 6 feet of physical distancing required, room occupancy monitored and the room frequently sanitized.
Online registration is also available at TJC.edu/register.
