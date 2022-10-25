In the days leading up to Tyler Junior College’s Homecoming Week, a mystery has been unfolding: “Who’s Harry?”
Hints have appeared on TJC social media:
• His name is Harry and he’s flying in for homecoming.
• He has a reputation for being strong and powerful.
• He’s very social and all about teamwork.
• He’s very strategic and always has his friends’ backs.
Harry’s identity has been met with much speculation from TJC students, employees and the community at large: Harry Styles? Prince Harry? Harry Potter?
Those who guessed Dr. Harry Jenkins, TJC’s third president, came closest to the mark.
During TJC’s Homecoming Pep Rally on Thursday night, Harry the Hawk was revealed as TJC’s new official mascot.
TJC will continue to honor and be known as the Apaches, while Harry the Hawk will be the newly adopted mascot. In the same way that the University of Alabama’s nickname is the Crimson Tide, their mascot is Big Al the elephant.
TJC officials carefully chose the Harris’s Hawk as a complement to the Apache, since the hawk has long been a part of Native American lore and represents strength, survival and the passing of knowledge from parent to offspring.
Through its 96 years of history, TJC has proudly celebrated the Apache Spirit — Apaches, synonymous with “fierce warrior,” said TJC President and CEO Dr. Juan E. Mejia in an official message. “Respected by Native Americans for its power, intuition, victory, healing, nobility, recollection, cleansing, visionary power and guardianship qualities, the hawk was often a spirit guide to the Apache tribe. In the spirit of teaching and guiding our students into their own future, and while fostering principles of truth, honor and integrity, the hawk — specifically the Harris’s Hawk — has now been chosen by Apache Nation to be our spirit guide.”
For more information on Harry the Hawk, or to request an appearance, go to TJC.edu/Harry.
