Tyler Junior College and The UT Tyler School of Medicine are joining to present an information session on the medical school admissions process.
The event will be held Thursday, April 13, in Room 131 of the Rogers Nursing & Health Sciences Center on the TJC central campus. A welcome reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with the info session from 6 to 7 p.m. The event is free, and the public is invited to attend.
The admissions team from the UT Tyler School of Medicine will also present information about the process for admission to the new medical school. The inaugural cohort of 40 students is scheduled to matriculate in July.
“We have TJC professors who are members of the Texas Association of Advisors for the Health Professions,” said Danielle Pritchard, TJC biology professor. “These TAAHP advisors are experts at assisting students with planning their pathways to a number of professional healthcare fields.”
TJC offers the required course work for students interested in pre-professional tracks, including:
• Pre-dental
• Pre-med
• Pre-pharmacy
• Pre-physical therapy
• Pre-physician’s assistant
• Pre-veterinary
For more information on medical and other health professions, go to TJC.edu/pre-med.
