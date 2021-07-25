Are you interested in taking your passion and dedication to a healthy and active lifestyle to the next level? Maybe you’re cut out to be a fitness professional.
Tyler Junior College will offer an interest meeting for its Wellness and Exercise Science program from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, in the fitness and testing lab located in the Robert M. Rogers Nursing & Health Sciences Center, at 1200 E. Fifth St., on the TJC main campus. Admission is free.
Presenters will include Doug Wren, TJC head baseball coach; Greg Maschal, UT Health East Texas Olympic Center; and Doug Leighton, APEC.
Fitness professionals use science and application to consult, measure and evaluate clients and educate them on how to reach their exercise performance goals. TJC’s labs and classrooms feature state-of-the-art equipment that allows for hands-on learning.
The program offers Associate of Applied Science and Certificate of Proficiency tracks, plus TJC has agreements with The University of Texas at Tyler and Stephen F. Austin State University that allow for the transfer of 40-plus credit hours toward a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology degree from either institution.
The overall employment outlook for personal trainers and group instructors is projected to increase 25 percent in Texas and 13 percent nationwide. Annual salaries range from $33,000 to $66,000.
For more information on the program, visit TJC.edu/exercise.
For interest meeting details or to register, contact Anne Provencher at 903-510-3124 or by email at apro@tjc.edu.
