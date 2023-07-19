Tyler Junior College will offer a specially designated orientation session for students enrolled in technical programs that are housed at TJC West.
Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 28.
Prospective students and their families are welcome to attend this free event, which will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at TJC West, located at 1540 South Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler.
Orientation sessions will be offered for these TJC technical programs:
• Automotive technology
• Electrical/electronic controls technology
• Heating and air conditioning technology
• Industrial maintenance technology
• Energy systems technology
• Welding technology
TJC faculty and staff will be on hand to provide assistance and information on:
• Admissions
• Academic advising and registration
• Financial aid and scholarships
• Assistance with tools and textbooks for eligible students
Students will also receive the tools lists for their classes, and tool vendors will be on site during the event.
For more information, or to sign up for orientation, call 903-510-2144 or go to TJC.edu/TJCWestOrientation.
