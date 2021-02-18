TJC classes and remote work are canceled through Saturday, Feb. 20, due to ongoing freezing temperatures and conditions related to the winter weather. Classes and other administrative operations are planned to resume on Monday, Feb. 22.
The campus currently has power and water pressure is being restored. Bottled water has been delivered to all residential students and the cafeteria has remained open this week.
TJC facilities teams continue to work on identifying any needed repairs and other challenges due to weather.
We encourage everyone to continue taking precautions to stay safe.
