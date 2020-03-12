According to Tyler Junior College President Dr. Juan E. Mejia, the college will extend its Spring Break through Friday, March 20.
During the week of March 16, no online or in-person classes will be held. Employees will be asked to report to work, as limited College operations will continue and we will also plan for students to return. Human Resources will develop plans for alternative work scenarios as circumstances warrant. We value our college personnel and while we ask that all employees report to work, please reach out to your supervisor should you have any questions, and please stay home if you are experiencing any associated symptoms.
Changes in TJC Operations Have Been Implemented
Changes in TJC operations include:
We are conducting extensive cleaning and sanitation efforts at all campus/site buildings during the extended Spring Break.
Additionally, TJC will display hygiene signage after the break and will strongly encourage students and employees to practice the recommended hygienic procedures from the CDC including thorough hand washing.
TJC students residing on campus need to be aware that the residence halls will officially re-open at 2 p.m. on March 22nd. Students who remain on campus at this time will have no access to dining services. If you will remain on campus, please contact Diana Karol, Director of Residential Life at Housing@TJC.edu or 903-510-2345.
College related air travel for employees and students is suspended at this time for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.
TJC is requesting the disclosure of information from students, faculty, and staff, as well as the travel of any individuals that live in your household, about personal international and/or domestic air travel. Please contact Director of Risk Management Robby Underwood at 903-510-3067 or email him at rund@TJC.edu with your name, phone number and location to which you traveled.
College community members traveling internationally will be asked to complete a phone health screening survey before returning to campus. Robby Underwood will coordinate the screenings.
To reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, TJC will enforce a 14-day restriction from the College for any faculty, staff, or student who traveled to a CDC Level 2 or Level 3 country during Spring Break (March 6-22) or later, until further notice.
"I will be convening the College Cabinet on Monday, March 16, 2020, and we will continue to provide updates as new information emerges on COVID-19 and its impact on the TJC community," Mejia said.
Continue to Check TJC’s Website for Updates and Information
Additional information and regular updates about TJC’s response to the coronavirus and other important health information can be found on our TJC website https://www.tjc.edu/coronavirus.
If you have questions not answered by the website, please contact:
For academic-related questions, students should contact their instructors, and faculty should contact their department chairs.
For questions related to student activities, please contact AVP for Student Affairs Tim Drain at 903-510-2320 or Tim.Drain@TJC.edu.
For employee questions, contact the Office of Human Resources at 903-510-2419.
These precautionary actions by the College will help limit potential exposure to COVID-19 and enhance our ability to protect the well-being of our community. I thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate these unique times, particularly as the situation continues to evolve.
