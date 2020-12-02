The TLL Temple Foundation has a long history of supporting rural east Texas. Greater East Texas Community Action is pleased to announce the foundation has awarded the non- profit $100,000 to assist struggling households with rent. GETCAP will utilize the funds in multiple counties in the GETCAP service area.
According to Karen Swenson, Executive Director, “The Temple funding is targeted for those struggling due to the pandemic and especially those who may not qualify for other assistance. GETCAP has received federal funding for rent, utilities and training. Sometimes households do not qualify even though there is need. The Temple Foundation funding will allow us to truly help those that may slip through the cracks.“
Individuals must apply and proof of household income in recent weeks is needed. The application process does take some time, so individuals are encouraged to take action before circumstances become critical.
“We are seeing individuals who have never asked for help in great need. We want to encourage people to apply before eviction is imminent,” stated Teresa Land, Division Director.
Greater East Texas Community Action Program serves 20 counties with LIHEAP Energy Assistance as well as other support services. GETCAP programs are available to all regardless of race, color or creed.
For information about the programs administered by GETCAP, visit their website at get-cap.org.
For more information on the TLL Temple Foundation, visit the website tlltemple.foundation.
