Are you looking for something for your kids to do this summer? Cherokee Civic Theatre’s TNT Camp (Thespians ‘N Training) is “Back and Better Than Ever!” We have great things planned for all children who are entering first grade through exiting 12th grade. There are currently openings in all age groups. The camp will run from July 12-24 and end in a grand finale showcase.
Through a variety of activities, campers will learn about all aspects of theater arts. For that matter, research shows that theater and other performing arts greatly benefit children in areas such as leadership, communication, confidence, teamwork skills and more.
“Our theme ‘Back and Better Than Ever’ says it all. We are so excited and look forward to having the kiddos back.” said co-executive director of TNT, Judy-Faye Garner.
Cherokee Civic Theatre is located at 157 W. 5th Street in downtown Rusk. For more information and registration forms, visit cherokeetheatre.net/tnt.htm. From there, you can download registration packets by age group.
Space in each troupe is limited, so registrations are accepted in the order in which they were submitted. Download your forms, fill them out, and return them to the theater. Phone and online registrations will not be accepted at this time. All registration forms must be received with the appropriate fee before any camper is considered registered. Campers will be contacted by phone or email to confirm enrollment. Want to get involved? TNT is always looking for volunteer staff. For more information about participating, contact the theater at tnt@cherokeetheatre.net or by calling, (903)683-2131.
As a reminder, auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. for our first show of the season on July 27 and 28. We are looking to cast 3 male parts and 11 female parts, ages 13 and up, in Little Women, a condensed form of a play script adapted by Scott Davidson from Louisa May Alcott’s classic book of the same name. Josie Fox will be directing this production. We hope to see you at TNT camp and at auditions.
Photo courtesy of Cherokee Civic Theatre
Students participating in the 2016 TNT camp
