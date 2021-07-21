Thespians ‘N Training (TNT) is Cherokee Civic Theatre’s annual theater arts camp with several age-appropriate troupes for young people entering first grade through those exiting twelfth grade.
This year’s camp, which began July 12, was conducted with the theme “Back & Better Than Ever,” as the theater had to cancel last year’s camp due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Through a variety of activities, the campers learn about the theater from aspects onstage, backstage and even offstage, where they improve upon the skills they already have. Camp leaders provide crafts and other fun activities throughout the two-week period.
Students also rehearse a one-act play which they perform in the TNT Grand Finale Showcase. The showcase allows each troupe to transform practice into performance and gives each camper an opportunity to experience the thrill of the stage.
The student shows will be performed at the following times on Saturday, July 24.
• 11 a.m. - Troupe Barrow, grades 1-4, “Let’s Be Friends”
• 1 p.m. - Troupe Filer, grades 4-6, “Big Bad & Little Red”
• 3:15 p.m. - Troupe O’Heaney, grades 7-8, “Stupid is Just 4 2day”
• 6 p.m. - Troupe Petri – PM (high school) troupe, “Suessification of Romeo & Juliette
The Cherokee Civic Theatre invites the public to attend these shows and encourage the student actors. The theater, located at 157 West 5th Street in Rusk, is requesting a canned good for admission. The collected food items will be donated to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry.
Auditions for the first play production of the theater’s 49th season will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, July 27-28, at the theater. Actors age 13 and older are encouraged to read for the three male and 11 female roles which are needed for an adaptation of “Little Women.”
For more information on the Cherokee Civic Theatre, visit cherokeetheatre.net or follow the theater’s Facebook page.
