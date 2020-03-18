To-go lunches available at multiple location for Rusk ISD students

RUSK — Grab and go lunches (free) are available for pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday thru Friday at the Rusk Elementary School.
In addition, breakfast for the following morning will be included.
Students ages 18 and below are eligible for the meals.
The Rusk Independent School District has also made arrangements to have lunches distributed from 11:30 a.m. To 12:15 p.m. (weekdays) at the following locations: Rusk Primary School (rear entrance); Flowers by Janae, Loop 343; Covenant Church, Hwy. 69 N.; Timber Creek Apartments, Hwy. 84W; Hwy. 84E (abandoned gas station near the turn off to Jim Hogg Park).
Lunches will be distributed from Rusk ISD vehicles at each of these locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.