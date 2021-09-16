The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed Toch Society, a new business in downtown Jacksonville, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Sept. 10.
Toch Society is a clothing boutique that offers women’s clothing that can transition from work to casual or a night out.
The business is located at 316 S. Main and can be reached by phone, 903-284-7458, or email, tochsociety@gmail.com.
Toch Society maintains a website and Facebook page by the same name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.