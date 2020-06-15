Today is the last day to register to vote in July primary

Today (Monday) is the final day for Texans to register to vote in the July primary runoff election.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott postponed the primary runoffs from May to July due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In one of the key races, the Democratic primary will determine who will face off against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in the fall.
State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) is going up against Air Force veteran MJ Hegar in the primary.
Anyone wishing to register to vote can visit https://webservices.sos.state.tx.us/vrapp/index.asp and print out a voter registration application. The application must be mailed to the voter registrar in your county and be postmarked by midnight this evening.
Cherokee County residents should mail their completed voter registration applications to Cherokee County Elections Department, 138 West 5th St., Rusk, TX 75785.
Early voting starts June 29. Voters who voted in the Republican primary in March cannot cross parties and vote in the Democratic primary — and vice versa. But if you didn't vote in the March primary you can still vote in the primary runoffs.
