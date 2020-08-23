'Together We Can Do More' helps East Texans

LUFKIN – Brookshire Brothers and its shoppers have come together to fight food insecurity through a company-wide program called “Together We Can Do More.”
Launched in mid-May, the initiative has raised funds to provide food to those who have lost jobs, income and their health due to COVID-19, according to a release from the Lufkin-based grocer .
“During this time of giving, Brookshire Brothers shoppers were given the opportunity to donate $1, $3 or $5 during checkout. For every customer donation, Brookshire Brothers matched it dollar for dollar. That added up to $100,000,” the release stated.
Customers donated in Brookshire Brothers or David’s stores in Texas and Louisiana, combined with funds from the company, are being distributed to a number of nonprofits or food pantries that assist with feeding people in need, including:
• Alto Food Pantry, Alto
• Wells Interfaith Pantry
• Gateway Community Partners, Inc., Jacksonville,
• Rusk Cares – Good Samaritan
“Food insecurity across Texas and Louisiana has been amplified this summer with school closings due to the pandemic. Families already struggling, as well as thousands affected by job loss or furloughs, found it even more difficult to put food on the table. With the gift cards, our stores are providing with the help of our customers, local helping organizations can respond to those immediate needs,” according to officials.
“Together, Brookshire Brothers and its shoppers are lending a hand for hunger relief. It’s part of the employee-owned company’s mission of being GOOD PEOPLE selling GOOD FOOD and doing GOOD DEEDS, where we live and work!”
ABOUT BROOKSHIRE BROTHERS
Brookshire Brothers is a 100% employee-owned, community-centered grocer based in Lufkin. Founded in 1921, this regional grocery chain operates more than 116 locations that stretch west to the Texas Hill Country and east to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Though its focus remains on traditional grocery and pharmacy, Brookshire Brothers has complimentary formats that include fuel and tobacco operations.
Brookshire Brothers is committed to quality and service in their stores and is known for its good food and good people doing good deeds in the communities they serve. https://www.brookshirebrothers.com/
