The Texas Association of School Administrators and Texas Association of School Boards have announced that 48 projects will be included in the 2020-21 Exhibit of School Architecture including Jacksonville ISD's Tomato Bowl.
As one of the last downtown stadiums in Texas and home to continuous District play since 1940, this facility holds great significance for every community member. Originally built by the WPA using red iron ore from local farms dropped off one truckload at a time, this stadium represents the spirit of community. It is a hallowed landmark that laces generations together, and through this meticulous addition/renovation project, it will continue to inspire connection and pride for decades to come.
This online exhibit, accessible at www.texasschoolarchitecture.org, of new and renovated Texas school facilities includes projects from 34 school districts, three colleges, and one regional education service center that were submitted by 18 architectural firms.
Eligible projects are newly constructed or renovated public education facilities completed in the past five years and not previously submitted in this annual exhibit.
The Exhibit of School Architecture awards are given at the discretion of a 12-member jury, which includes: four school board members, four school administrators, and four members from the Association for Learning Environments Southern Region. The juried exhibit awarded Stars of Distinction for Excellence to 25 projects in one or more of the following six areas: design, value, sustainability, community, planning, and school transformation.
