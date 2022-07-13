The annual Tomato Fest Car Show is successful due to the volunteers and sponsors who contribute each year.
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce extended appreciation to the businesses and people who helped produce the 2022 Tomato Fest Car Show:
• Coordinator - Carressa Simmons, local teacher, wife, and mother who has coordinated the show for the last 6 years. She is always looking for new judges to rotate in for the show as well as businesses to donate door prizes and gift-bag items.
• Apache Auto & Title - They make room on their lot every year to help park and showcase the cars on display.
• Simmons Insurance Agency-Farmers Insurance - Their staff has volunteered effortlessly every year to work registration, raffles, and tallying votes.
• Bacon Auto - Sponsor for the trophies, for at least the last 5 years.
• The Shop Co. & Neely’s Auto - T-shirt sponsors and the designer for this past show.
Lastly, the Tomato Car Show could not run without the committed volunteers from Jacksonville High School and Rusk High School National Honor Societies, the Jacksonville Fire Department and their sound equipment, as well as Jimi Vargas, from Bacon Auto, and Shelia Warren, from Farmers-Simmons Insurance. Vargas and Warren devote themselves the entire day to serving as the public faces of the show, while allowing the coordinator to deal with necessary behind-the-scenes business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.