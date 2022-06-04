The 38th annual Tomato Fest is slated for Saturday, June 11, along Commerce Street in downtown Jacksonville. The event is preceded by a week full of related activities culminating in Saturday’s festival, complete with shows, shopping, entertainment, athletic events and, of course, tomato-themed contests.
Here’s an outline of upcoming events.
Sunday, June 5
The Mr. and Miss Tomato Fest Pageant return at 12 p.m. Sunday, June 6. The pageant will be hosted in the Jacksonville High School Auditorium, 1210 Corinth Rd. For details, contact Stephanie Toch at 903-284-7458 or via email to stephf_86@yahoo.com.
A city-wide church singing will begin at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456. For information, contact Doug Winermute at 903-586-2494.
Monday, June 6
Jacksonville will be proclaimed Tomatoville at 2 p.m. at City Hall.
Come out and cheer on your favorite team at the seventh annual dodgeball tournament at 6 p.m. at the Alexander Gym.
Tuesday, June 7
An Alley Poker Run, sponsored by downtown merchants and the Jacksonville Chamber, will be conducted 5-6:30 p.m., with a limit of one five card hand per vehicle. Enter the alley from Main St., behing NBF furniture, and receive one card from each participating business as you drive through to make your five card poker hand. Take your hand to the city parking lot on Commerce St. to enter. The winner will be announced live on the Chamber Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8.
Wednesday, June 8
Third annual Tomato Fest Diced, featuring the Jacksonville Police and Fire Departments, is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Kiepersol, 21508 Merlot Lane, Bullard. Advance tickets are required as there is limited seating. Tickets are available online at Kiepersol.com.
Thursday, June 9
Farm to Table, a dinner prepared using locally-grown foods, will be hosted at Postmasters Coffee Company and catered by Sadler’s Kitchen. For more information on this ticketed event, or to purchase tickets, contact the Jacksonville Chamber at 903-586-2217.
Friday, June 10
The Rotary Club is hosting a day/night golf tournament, beginning at 4 p.m., with dinner served between rounds. The tournament will take place at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club, 14499 US 79 E. For more information, call Bill Avera at 903-721-9016.
Beginning at 6 p.m, a pre-party will be hosted at Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce.
7-9 p.m.; Vendor set up. Contact the Chamber for more information, 903-586-2217.
June 11 – Tomato Fest – downtown Jacksonville
The Main Stage will be located beneath the overpass during Tomato Fest.
• 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Arts & Crafts, Information and Food Vendors will be open along Commerce and Austin Street.
• 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Farmer’s Market, Public Library parking lot, 526 E. Commerce
• 8 a.m-3 p.m.; Kid’s Zone, beneath the overpass
• 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Cherokee County Historical Commission History Display, Vanishing Texan Museum, 302 S. Bolton
• 8 a.m. until games completed; Jacksonville Soccer Association Tournament, Historic Tomato Bowl
• 8:00 a.m.; Registration for the Jacksonville Tomato Fest Tennis Tournament, to be played, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the High School Tennis Courts, 1210 Corinth Road. Deadline to sign up is Tuesday, June 7. For more information, contact tournament director Coach David Hanna at 903-571-6277
• 8-10 a.m.; Registration for the Salsa Contest will be conducted at Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce. Entries must be submitted in glass jars with clean, rust-free lids, along with an entry form and recipe, which becomes property of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. Early entries may be submitted June 5-10 at the Chamber office, 1714 E. Rusk St., during business hours.
• 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Troy Seale, Main Stage
• 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Registration for the Youth Talent Contest, for those age 12 and younger, will be conducted at the Main Stage. The show will run from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on the Main Stage, with cash prizes awarded to first, second and third place finishers. For more information, contact the Jacksonville Chamber at 903- 586-2217.
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Health screening will be conducted by Christus Mother Frances under the overpass.
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; The Cherokee Family Motorcycle Club’s Motorcycle Show will take place, with trophies awarded in five categories; cruiser, bagger, custom, antique and mayors select. The trophies will be awarded at 2:30 p.m. For more information, contact Robert at 903-721-8169.
• 9:30-11 a.m.; Car Show Judging. Registration is from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. with a $20 donation to Adopt-A-School. The location of the show is along Austin Street. There will be a variety of awards, including crowd favorites and Farmer’s Pick, or Tomato-themed. The top five cars and top five trucks will earn Top Tomatoes, or Best of Show vanity plate trophies. For more information, call 903-440-2259 or email bpcd223@yahoo.com.
• 9:45-10:45 a.m.; The Youth Talent Contest will be conducted on the Main Stage.
• 10:30 a.m.; Judging for the Salsa contest will commence.
• 11 a.m.; The Celebrity Tomato-Eating Contest will take place on the Main Stage.
• 12 p.m.; Awards for Best Homegrown Tomatoes
• 12:15 p.m.; Winners of the Salsa Contest will be announced under the bridge on Commerce St.
• 12:30 p.m.; The Tomato Peeling Contest will occur on the Main Stage.
• 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Registration for the Talent Contest, for ages 12 and up, will be conducted at the Main Stage, under the overpass. The show will be conducted from 1:45 to 3 p.m., with cash prizes awarded to first, second and third place finishers. For more information, contact the Jacksonville Chamber at 903- 586-2217.
• 1:15 p.m.; The Kids Tomato-Eating Contest will take place on the Main Stage.
• 1:30 p.m.; The Tomato Packing Contest will occur on the Main Stage.
• 7:30 p.m. - A Bloody Mary contest will be conducted. The event is sponsored by and will be held at Chili’s, 1225 S. Jackson Street. Each contestant should bring one quart of mix (no alcohol), garnish (optional) and provide a recipe. Chili’s will provide alcohol and cocktail glasses. The grand prize is a $100 Chili’s gift card.
The 17th annual Chili’s Street Dance will wrap up the week’s events. The event will run from 7 to 11 p.m. and will feature Jenn Ford and the Red Dirt Rita’s.
For more details, visit jacksonvilletexas.com/tomato-fest or the Jacksonville Chamber Facebook page. All entry forms can be located at jacksonvilletexas.com/tomato-fest.
