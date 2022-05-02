It’s tomato time! Time to plant, fertilize, and dream. Dream of what, you say? Sandwiches, salsa, and spaghetti sauce, oh my. Also, time to dream of the winnings you can grab at Tomato Fest this year at the Best Homegrown Tomato Contest. How, you ask? Grow, baby, grow.
Here are the categories for Best Homegrown Tomato: Biggest, Best Plate of 3, Best Plate of 3 Heirloom, Best Plate of 3—Youth Gardener (12 and under), and Best Tasting, plus Most Unusual, Commercial Biggest, Commercial Best Plate of 3, and People’s Choice, which folks get to come by and vote for. So many opportunities to win. There is no fee to enter, but a check will be in your hands if you win a category.
This is such a great opportunity for kids to get into the garden. If you have children around, get some tomato transplants in the ground with them. Find a spot of full sun, let them dig a hole, and put a transplant in it. Remember, you can bury 80% of that tomato transplant and help give it a stronger root system. Feed it well when you plant it, with fertilizer or compost mixed into the soil (well mixed so you don’t burn the roots), and then once the tiny fruit start forming, begin feeding it again. Tomatoes are heavy feeders once the fruit starts growing, so feeding them well is a great element of success.
Be sure and stake your tomatoes up off the ground. This helps prevent disease by keeping the tomatoes from contacting the soil. Plus, if you mulch, it helps keep the leaves healthy and helps the soil hold moisture.
Best Plate of 3 means we are looking for three tomatoes as similar as they can be. Uniform in color, size, and ripeness. The heirloom category is for any open pollinated tomato, so no hybrids in this group. Most unusual is for tomatoes with odd and interesting shapes. Best tasting is judged by a panel of judges, and if you have a favorite variety you love the flavor of, this is an excellent place to show it off. Although ripeness is a consideration, feel free to also enter unripe tomatoes as well.
Snap some pictures of your kids working these tomatoes, and bring at least three pictures, plus the tomatoes you are entering, up to the Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce in Jacksonville, anytime from 8 until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 11. Only the kid’s category needs pics, and you are welcome to enter multiple categories.
For the last two years that youth category got no entries, so bring those young gardeners out.
For questions, contact the extension office at 903-683-5416.
