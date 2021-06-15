Hundreds of people thronged downtown Jacksonville to enjoy the 37th annual Tomato Fest, which returned this past Saturday after being postponed and eventually canceled last year due to coronavirus concerns.
Several blocks of the downtown streets were filled with booths of all kinds, from vendors hawking various wares to non-profit organizations, along with a variety of food trucks and numerous activities.
Living up to it’s name, the Tomato Fest featured a farmer’s market with plenty of the ripe fruit. The schedule was also filled with tomato-themed contests, including tomato peeling, a kid’s tomato eating contest, best homegrown tomatoes and best salsa, in varying degrees of “hot.” Of course, a festival favorite also returned, the Celebrity Tomato Eating contest.
Local celebrities were given three minutes to eat as many tomatoes as possible to earn the title Tomato Eating Champion. The 2019 champion, County Judge Chris Davis, returned to try defending his title, to no avail. Another previous champion, Troy Parker of Jacksonville ISD, also competed. The winner, however, was Cherokee County Commissioner Kelly Traylor.
Other competitors included Jacksonville native Ricky Murphy, Texas National Bank’s Dillon Rodriguez, Southside Bank’s Patti Rivers and Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.
In the tomato peeling contest, the only tool allowed was one’s own teeth. Open to all interested parties, regardless of age, the contest garnered 10 brave contenders. Contestants included Joseph Davenport, Courtney Stoner, Ty Atkins, Tony Vining, Kelly Mroczenski, Kyndal Mroczenski, Braeleigh Jackson, Mike Kesler, Riley York and Carly McGee. In the end, Kelly Mroczenski was judged to have the cleanest peeled tomato, earning the title Tomato Peeling Contest Champ.
Among other offerings of the Tomato Fest were the Motorcycle Show, Car Show, tennis tournament, Kid’s Zone and live entertainment.
The festival concluded at 3 p.m. but the after-party took place from 7-11 p.m. as Chili’s hosted the annual street dance featuring Kimberly Dunn and Red Dirt Ritas.
