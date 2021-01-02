The following reports have been chosen as the Top 10 news stories of 2020 in Cherokee County. These are stories that captured the attention of readers on our website through the year.
1. COVID-19
Every Top 10 list of news items will likely include the novel coronavirus or the associated COVID-19 disease and this list is no different.
COVID-19 has not only affected the nation, it has changed the lives of Cherokee County residents.
The first COVID-19 case in Cherokee County was reported in this publication March 28.
The county courthouse, city halls, other public facilities and businesses across the county were soon closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and a new way of life developed.
Popular local events such as the Tomato Fest and the Tops in Texas Rodeo had to be canceled.
School districts closed campuses and transitioned to distance learning programs as Gov. Greg Abbott declared in mid-April that all school districts would remain closed through the spring term. Although schools were allowed to open to in-person education for the fall semester, remote learning was also offered as an option.
Restrictions were finally relaxed in the fall and businesses reopened, although at limited capacities. Then the holidays arrived and spikes in COVID-19 cases were predicted. However, news of two separate FDA approved vaccines soon followed.
The first of the vaccines to arrive in East Texas were delivered to the University of Texas Health and Science Center Dec. 15. Cherokee County was to receive 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine the following week, and Brookshire Brothers Pharmacies were set to begin giving vaccinations to those working in hospitals, clinics, the offices of doctors and dentists and home health care service providers as recently as Dec. 30.
It is hoped by many that the arrival of COVID-19 vaccinations will bring about the end of the ongoing pandemic.
2. 2020 General Elections
The 2020 presidential race gave Americans the choice of re-electing President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence, or choosing the democratic slate of Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris. The Libertarian and Green Parties also had presidential and vice-presidential candidates on the 2020 General Election ballot.
When the final votes were counted, the Trump/Pence ticket had won 77.43% of the vote in Cherokee County, Biden/Harris earned 21.57%, the Libertarian ticket of Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen received 0.82% and Green Party’s Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker, 0.19%.
Cherokee County voters surpassed previous turnout for presidential elections with 68.16% of registered voters casting ballots by mail or at the polls.
The Progress reported that Democrat Joe Biden had defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States.
Many lawsuits, on behalf of the Trump campaign and relating to the election, have since been filed and subsequently dismissed. That may not quite be the end of the story. Some Cherokee County residents will be joining others in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 to protest, the aim of which is to encourage senators to object to the certification of the Electoral College in an effort to force a congressional vote.
3. Chick-fil-A to build at former location of public library
In early September that Jacksonville leaders voted unanimously to close the public library, located at 502 S. Jackson St., to allow for the sale of the property.
The buyer was not disclosed at that time. Funds from the sale of the property were to be used to renovate the Norman Activity Center, 526 E. Commerce St., where the library would relocate. The library is due to open in spring 2021.
It was confirmed in a live-streamed announcement that Chick-fil-A had purchased the former library property and would be constructing a restaurant on the site.
Marybeth Wade, Chick-fil-A owner/operator, expected to hire approximately90 employees for the Jadcksonville location.
The restaurant is expected to open in late spring or early summer 2021.
4. The passing of a philanthropist businessman – Bobby Bateman
Bobby Bateman passed away Oct. 29, leaving behind a legacy of generosity. Tributes and remembrances poured in on his Facebook page as word of his passing spread.
Brother Billy Bateman described his brother as giving, faithful, trustworthy and a godly Christian.
Bobby Bateman assisted numerous individuals, causes and organizations, including this publication.
“If Bobby could tell you, he’d say he would want to be remembered for his walk with the Lord and his relationship with his children and grandchildren,” Bateman said.
Perhaps life-long friend Tony Taylor summed up Bobby Bateman best when she stated, “He was just a real good guy.”
5. Jacksonville lost an “Unsung Hero”
In April, Jacksonville native and local volunteer Fannie Franklin died, leaving a void in the community. Franklin served numerous community efforts including H.O.P.E., The Clothes Closet and More and the Jacksonville Police Department, helping coordinating special projects. She was recognized during nations Women’s History Month as an “Unsung Hero” in 2019, one of five women whose work that many were not aware of.
“Her absence will leave a void in our community, at H.O.P.E. and in our hearts,” Ellann Johnson, executive director of The H.O.P.E. Center. “She was a pillar in our community and a pillar in H.O.P.E. - she exemplifies volunteerism and is truly a servant leader.”
6. Missing persons cases remain open
Two separate missing person cases remain open in Cherokee County.
The case of one-month-old Armaidre Argumon was reported missing Sept. 18 from Wells. The Wells Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were working a combined investigation and an Amber Alert was issued.
Cherokee County Crime Stoppers offered a reward for information about baby Argumon, who reportedly weighed approximately nine pounds and had black hair and brown eyes.
In a press conference held Sept. 22, Sheriff Brent Dickson requested the public’s help stating, “There is no information too small-we need everything we can get at this time.”
The infant’s father was arrested, but the child remains missing.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Wells Police Department at (903) 683-2271 or Cherokee County Crime Stoppers at (903) 586-7867.
In August, Jacksonville resident Tyress Gipson went missing and was believed to possibly be in Palestine. Family and friends conducted searches for the 18-year-old.
“Please help us find my son,” said his mother LaVance Hill Wooten. “I just want my baby back.”
According to Wooten, Gipson was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans and white shoes in Jacksonville.
In early September, four individuals were arrested for the aggravated kidnapping of Tyress Gipson. Those arrested included three adults from Palestine, along with a 16-year-old juvenile.
The investigation into this case was being conducted by Jacksonville Police with assistance from Palestine Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Texas Rangers.
The teen has not yet been found. Anyone with information should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (903) 586-2549.
7. Home of well-known Jacksonville restaurateur destroyed by fire
The home of Sylvia Mae Jones, owner of Sylvia Mae’s Soul food caught fire Dec. 1. Neither Jones nor her son were home at the time of the fire as they were already at work at the restaurant.
Neighbor Hector Bulnes stated he had seen smoke but paid little attention at first. However, when the smoke got stronger, he looked through his window and saw flames. It was then that he heard what he described as “small explosion.” Bulnes stated it was at that point the fire grew rapidly.
Irma Bulnes called 911 to report the blaze, but stated she was told emergency responders had already been notified.
Jones returned to the house to find everything destroyed by the fire.
The fire was under investigation by Fire Marshal Jeremy Pate.
“I contacted the Red Cross for Ms. Sylvia and they were attempting to get in touch with her to see how they could help,” Pate said.
A fund was set up at Austin Bank on behalf of Jones.
8. Alto ISD breaks ground on new high school
Alto ISD broke ground on what is to become the new Alto High School. The former building was damaged when three separate tornadoes hit Alto in April 2019. The structure was eventually demolished.
“Today is a big day for the Alto community and the Alto Independent School District. In the past two years, we have not only lost our school due to the tornado, but also had to deal with the challenges of a global pandemic,” Pricipal Shanequa Redd-Dorsey said. “Nevertheless, I am proud to be standing here as our community rises above adversities and creates a moment in history.”
A $10.5 million bod was passed in Nov. 2019 in order to fund the construction of the new high school and gymnasium.
The new facility is expected to be ready for occupation by the 2021 winter break.
9. Cherokee County experiences growth despite pandemic
Cherokee County continues to show signs of growth and development despite the current pandemic. The State Comptroller's office released numbers indicating tax payments to Cherokee County, as well as cities within the county, all ended the year with total payments exceeding that of 2019.
There is also physical evidence of local development with several ongoing construction projects throughout the county. Some of these are rebuilding or relocation projects, while others are new construction.
The city of Alto will soon welcome Tractor Supply and the school district is building a new high school facility.
The Rusk State Hospital is constructing a new administration building and a new patient facility.
Cline Family Medicine is scheduled to open in Rusk by early or mid-February, with a complex that will include retail space and, eventually, multi-family housing.
Several projects are ongoing in Jacksonville including perhaps the most anticipated, Chick-fil-A, expected to be operational in late spring or early summer 2021. Jacksonville’s Public Safety Complex is also scheduled to be complete by summer 2021.
10. Locals march against racial injustice
Joining voices to protest racial injustice and police brutality throughout the nation, hundreds gathered in Jacksonville for a peaceful unity walk from the Historic Tomato Bowl to Sweet Union Church.
The march followed the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died on Memorial Day while being detained by police in Minneapolis.
A groundswell of support for the event was triggered by a simple query on social media from Jen Bowen, who asked about a local protest to support.
Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said the march drew and estimated 250-300 people. Approximately 80 law enforcement partners from Bullard, Alto, Rusk, Cherokee County and DPS assisted local police in ensuring a safe environment throughout the rally.
“We are very pleased with the outcome,” Williams said, noting that unlike a number of protests across the nation, “there were no arrests, no property damaged, no one was injured. We appreciate everyone's cooperation...everyone accomplished their mission that day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.